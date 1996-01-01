Which of the following is NOT considered a factor that affects worker productivity?
A
Quality of physical capital
B
Market price of the final product
C
Level of education and training
D
Health and working conditions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of worker productivity, which refers to the amount of output a worker produces per unit of input, often influenced by various factors.
Identify common factors that affect worker productivity, such as the quality of physical capital (tools and machinery workers use), the level of education and training (skills and knowledge), and health and working conditions (physical and mental well-being).
Recognize that the market price of the final product is related to the selling price of goods or services, which influences revenue but does not directly affect how efficiently a worker produces output.
Compare each option to see which one does not influence the worker's ability or efficiency in producing output, focusing on whether it impacts the production process itself or just the economic outcome.
Conclude that the market price of the final product is NOT a factor affecting worker productivity because it does not change the worker's efficiency or the production inputs.
