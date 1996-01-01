Which of the following energy sources is most likely to provide affordable, abundant, and easy-to-produce electricity for a factory?
A
Geothermal energy
B
Hydrogen fuel cells
C
Solar power
D
Coal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the criteria for the energy source: it must be affordable, abundant, and easy to produce electricity for a factory setting. This means the energy source should have low costs, high availability, and reliable technology for continuous power generation.
Step 2: Analyze geothermal energy: it is renewable and can provide steady power, but its availability is geographically limited and initial setup costs can be high, which may affect affordability and abundance.
Step 3: Analyze hydrogen fuel cells: they are clean and efficient but currently expensive and require complex infrastructure for production and storage, making them less affordable and easy to produce at scale.
Step 4: Analyze solar power: it is renewable and becoming more affordable, but it depends on weather and daylight, which can limit its reliability and continuous power supply for a factory without significant storage solutions.
Step 5: Analyze coal: it is widely available, relatively inexpensive, and the technology to convert coal into electricity is well-established and reliable, making it the most likely source to provide affordable, abundant, and easy-to-produce electricity for a factory.
