In the United States, what is the primary reason people go without nourishing meals?
A
Limited income and poverty
B
Government restrictions on food choices
C
Lack of available food supply
D
Insufficient agricultural production
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking for the primary reason people in the United States go without nourishing meals, which relates to economic factors affecting access to food.
Recall that in microeconomics, access to goods and services, including food, is largely determined by individuals' purchasing power, which depends on their income.
Recognize that limited income and poverty reduce individuals' ability to buy sufficient and nutritious food, leading to food insecurity.
Consider and eliminate other options: government restrictions, lack of food supply, and insufficient agricultural production are less relevant in the U.S. context where food availability is generally adequate.
Conclude that the primary reason is limited income and poverty, as it directly affects people's ability to afford nourishing meals.
