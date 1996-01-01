Which of the following statements about the discipline of economics is NOT true?
A
Economics studies how individuals and societies allocate scarce resources.
B
Economics involves examining choices made under conditions of scarcity.
C
Economics only focuses on the production of goods and ignores services.
D
Economics analyzes both microeconomic and macroeconomic phenomena.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core definition of economics. Economics is the study of how individuals and societies allocate scarce resources to satisfy unlimited wants. This includes both goods and services.
Step 2: Recognize that economics involves examining choices made under conditions of scarcity, meaning resources are limited and decisions must be made about their best use.
Step 3: Note that economics does not only focus on the production of goods; it also includes the production and consumption of services. Therefore, any statement claiming economics ignores services is incorrect.
Step 4: Understand that economics is divided into two main branches: microeconomics, which studies individual and firm behavior, and macroeconomics, which looks at the economy as a whole.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Economics only focuses on the production of goods and ignores services' is NOT true because economics studies both goods and services.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian