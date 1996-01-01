Which of the following is NOT a way a firm can obtain new products?
A
Acquiring another company that owns the desired products
B
Developing products through internal research and development
C
Reducing the price of existing products
D
Licensing products from other firms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking which option is NOT a way a firm can obtain new products. This means we need to identify methods that do not result in acquiring new products.
Step 2: Review the options that involve obtaining new products: acquiring another company, developing products internally, and licensing products from other firms. These are all valid methods for obtaining new products.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'Reducing the price of existing products.' Consider whether lowering prices creates new products or simply changes the sales strategy for products already owned by the firm.
Step 4: Recognize that reducing the price of existing products does not create or acquire new products; it only affects the demand or sales of current products.
Step 5: Conclude that the option 'Reducing the price of existing products' is NOT a way to obtain new products, while the other options are valid methods.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian