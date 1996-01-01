Which of the following is NOT a way a firm can obtain new products?
A
Acquiring another company that owns the desired products
B
Developing products through in-house research and development
C
Reducing the price of existing products
D
Licensing products from other firms
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking which option is NOT a way for a firm to obtain new products. This means identifying the option that does not involve acquiring or creating new products.
Step 2: Review the first option: 'Acquiring another company that owns the desired products.' This is a common method where a firm buys another company to gain access to its products, so this is a valid way to obtain new products.
Step 3: Review the second option: 'Developing products through in-house research and development.' This involves creating new products internally, which is a direct way to obtain new products.
Step 4: Review the third option: 'Reducing the price of existing products.' This action affects pricing strategy but does not create or acquire new products, so it does not result in obtaining new products.
Step 5: Review the fourth option: 'Licensing products from other firms.' Licensing allows a firm to legally use products developed by others, which is a way to obtain new products without developing them internally.
