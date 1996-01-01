All countries benefit equally from participating in the global marketplace.
Step 1: Understand the concept of comparative advantage, which states that countries benefit by specializing in producing goods for which they have a lower opportunity cost compared to other countries.
Step 2: Recognize that international trade allows countries to specialize based on their comparative advantage, leading to more efficient global production and mutual gains from trade.
Step 3: Analyze why the global marketplace does not eliminate the need for exchange rates; exchange rates are necessary to facilitate trade between countries with different currencies.
Step 4: Consider the impact of trade barriers, such as tariffs and quotas, which generally reduce overall economic welfare by limiting trade and causing inefficiencies.
Step 5: Understand that while most countries benefit from participating in the global marketplace, the benefits are not always distributed equally due to differences in economic structure, policies, and other factors.
