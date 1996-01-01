Which of the following is characteristic of a seller's market in competitive markets?
A
Market prices are consistently below equilibrium.
B
There is a surplus of goods available for sale.
C
Prices tend to rise due to excess demand over supply.
D
Buyers have more bargaining power than sellers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a seller's market. In microeconomics, a seller's market occurs when the demand for a good exceeds the supply at the current price, giving sellers more power to raise prices.
Step 2: Recall the equilibrium price, which is the price where quantity demanded equals quantity supplied. If prices are below equilibrium, there is excess demand, leading to shortages.
Step 3: Analyze the options: if prices are consistently below equilibrium, this usually causes excess demand, not a surplus. A surplus occurs when supply exceeds demand, which characterizes a buyer's market, not a seller's market.
Step 4: Recognize that in a seller's market, because demand exceeds supply, prices tend to rise as buyers compete to purchase limited goods, increasing sellers' bargaining power.
Step 5: Conclude that the characteristic feature of a seller's market is that prices tend to rise due to excess demand over supply, making this the correct description.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian