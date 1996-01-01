In blank______ sales, the salesperson does not have to do much prospecting or qualifying. Which type of sales best fits this description in competitive markets?
A
Retail sales
B
Industrial sales
C
Business-to-business sales
D
Consultative sales
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. Prospecting refers to the process of searching for potential customers, and qualifying means determining if those customers have the need, authority, and ability to buy.
Step 2: Analyze the types of sales listed: Retail sales, Industrial sales, Business-to-business sales, and Consultative sales, focusing on how much prospecting and qualifying each typically requires.
Step 3: Recognize that in retail sales, customers usually come to the store or platform, so the salesperson does not need to spend much time finding or qualifying customers.
Step 4: Contrast this with industrial, business-to-business, and consultative sales, where salespeople often need to actively seek out and qualify potential clients due to the complexity and scale of transactions.
Step 5: Conclude that the type of sales where the salesperson does not have to do much prospecting or qualifying, especially in competitive markets, is retail sales.
