Which of the following strategies is most directly related to increasing consumer surplus and willingness to pay, thereby potentially increasing traffic to an e-commerce site?
A
Offering discounts that lower the price below consumers' willingness to pay
B
Increasing advertising spending without changing product prices
C
Reducing the variety of products offered
D
Limiting payment options to reduce transaction costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consumer surplus: Consumer surplus is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good or service and what they actually pay. Increasing consumer surplus means consumers get more value for less cost.
Analyze how price affects consumer surplus: When the price of a product is lowered below the consumers' willingness to pay, the consumer surplus increases because consumers pay less than what they value the product at.
Evaluate the impact of offering discounts: Offering discounts directly lowers the price, which increases consumer surplus and can make the product more attractive, potentially increasing traffic to the e-commerce site.
Consider other strategies: Increasing advertising spending may raise awareness but does not directly increase consumer surplus unless it affects willingness to pay or price. Reducing product variety or limiting payment options may reduce consumer choice or convenience, potentially decreasing consumer surplus.
Conclude that the strategy most directly related to increasing consumer surplus and willingness to pay is offering discounts that lower the price below consumers' willingness to pay.
