it cannot prevent resale of its product between customers
D
it sells a homogeneous product
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of price discrimination: it occurs when a firm charges different prices to different customers for the same product, based on their willingness to pay.
Recognize the conditions necessary for price discrimination: the firm must have monopoly power, face a downward-sloping demand curve, and be able to prevent resale between customers.
Analyze why preventing resale is crucial: if customers can resell the product among themselves, the firm cannot maintain different prices for different groups, as arbitrage will equalize prices.
Evaluate the given options: having monopoly power and a downward-sloping demand curve are necessary but not sufficient conditions; selling a homogeneous product does not prevent price discrimination by itself.
Conclude that the firm cannot price discriminate if it cannot prevent resale of its product between customers, because this undermines the firm's ability to charge different prices.
Watch next
Master Price Discrimination with a bite sized video explanation from Brian