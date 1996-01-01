Which of the following correctly describes the income effect associated with the law of demand?
A
When the price of a good decreases, consumers substitute the good with other goods, increasing its quantity demanded.
B
When the price of a good decreases, consumer surplus decreases.
C
When the price of a good decreases, consumers feel as though their real income has increased, allowing them to purchase more of the good.
D
When the price of a good increases, consumers' willingness to pay for the good rises.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the law of demand, which states that, ceteris paribus, when the price of a good decreases, the quantity demanded of that good increases.
Step 2: Recognize that the total effect of a price change on quantity demanded can be decomposed into two parts: the substitution effect and the income effect.
Step 3: The substitution effect occurs when consumers replace a good with a cheaper alternative as its price changes, holding real income constant.
Step 4: The income effect occurs because a change in the price of a good effectively changes the consumer's real purchasing power or 'real income.' When the price decreases, consumers feel richer and can afford to buy more of the good.
Step 5: Therefore, the income effect associated with the law of demand is correctly described as: when the price of a good decreases, consumers feel as though their real income has increased, allowing them to purchase more of the good.
