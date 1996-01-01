Which of the following is NOT an example of a market segment?
A
Consumers who are willing to pay a higher price for organic products
B
The total consumer surplus in a market
C
Customers divided by geographic location, such as urban or rural areas
D
Individuals grouped by age, such as teenagers or seniors
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a market segment. A market segment is a subgroup of consumers within a larger market who share similar characteristics, preferences, or behaviors that make them distinct from other groups.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it represents a group of consumers with shared characteristics or preferences, which is the essence of a market segment.
Step 3: Analyze 'Consumers who are willing to pay a higher price for organic products' — this describes a group based on willingness to pay and preference, so it qualifies as a market segment.
Step 4: Analyze 'Customers divided by geographic location, such as urban or rural areas' — this groups consumers by location, a common basis for segmentation, so it is a market segment.
Step 5: Analyze 'Individuals grouped by age, such as teenagers or seniors' — this groups consumers by demographic characteristics, another common segmentation method, so it is a market segment.
Step 6: Analyze 'The total consumer surplus in a market' — consumer surplus is an economic measure of benefit, not a group of consumers, so it is NOT a market segment.
