Which of the following is one of the main benefits of specialization in labor?
A
It leads to higher unemployment rates in the economy.
B
It increases overall productivity by allowing workers to focus on specific tasks.
C
It decreases the efficiency of production processes.
D
It reduces the need for trade between individuals and countries.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of specialization in labor: it refers to workers focusing on a narrow range of tasks or a single task in the production process.
Recognize that specialization allows workers to become more skilled and efficient at their specific tasks, reducing the time and effort needed to produce goods or services.
Recall that increased efficiency from specialization typically leads to higher overall productivity in the economy, as tasks are completed faster and with better quality.
Consider the alternatives: specialization does not inherently cause higher unemployment, nor does it decrease efficiency; instead, it often encourages trade because individuals and countries rely on each other's specialized outputs.
Conclude that the main benefit of specialization in labor is the increase in overall productivity by allowing workers to focus on specific tasks.
