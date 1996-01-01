Which of the following best describes an economic model, and what else do economists need besides a model to make policy recommendations?
A
An economic model is a collection of historical facts; economists also need mathematical equations to make policy recommendations.
B
An economic model is a simplified representation of reality used to analyze economic phenomena; economists also need empirical data to make policy recommendations.
C
An economic model is a set of government policies; economists only need models to make policy recommendations.
D
An economic model is a detailed description of every aspect of the economy; economists only need theoretical assumptions to make policy recommendations.
1
Step 1: Understand what an economic model is. An economic model is a simplified representation of reality that helps economists analyze and understand economic phenomena by focusing on key variables and relationships.
Step 2: Recognize that economic models are not exhaustive descriptions of the economy; instead, they abstract from complex details to highlight essential features relevant to the question at hand.
Step 3: Identify that while models provide a theoretical framework, economists also require empirical data—real-world observations and statistics—to test, validate, and calibrate these models.
Step 4: Understand that policy recommendations rely on both the insights from economic models and the support of empirical evidence to ensure that the advice is grounded in actual economic conditions.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description combines the idea of a simplified model with the necessity of empirical data for making informed policy decisions.
