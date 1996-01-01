Which of the following is the correct definition of price fixing?
A
A practice where consumers negotiate prices directly with sellers.
B
A government policy that sets the minimum wage for workers.
C
An agreement among competitors to set prices at a certain level rather than allowing market forces to determine them.
D
A situation where a single firm controls the entire market for a product.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of price fixing. Price fixing occurs when competitors agree to set prices at a certain level instead of letting supply and demand determine prices naturally in the market.
Step 2: Review each option carefully to see which one matches this definition. The first option describes consumers negotiating prices, which is not price fixing.
Step 3: The second option refers to a government policy setting minimum wages, which is unrelated to price fixing among competitors.
Step 4: The third option states that competitors agree to set prices at a certain level, which aligns with the definition of price fixing.
Step 5: The fourth option describes a monopoly, where a single firm controls the market, which is different from price fixing as it involves market control rather than collusion.
