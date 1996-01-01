Which of the following is a disadvantage of being a first-mover in a market?
A
Ability to set industry standards
B
Access to scarce resources before competitors
C
High initial costs and risk of market uncertainty
D
Establishing strong brand recognition early
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a first-mover advantage and disadvantage. A first-mover is the first company to enter a new market or industry, which can lead to benefits like setting industry standards, accessing scarce resources first, and establishing strong brand recognition.
Step 2: Identify the potential advantages of being a first-mover, such as the ability to set industry standards, early access to scarce resources, and building brand loyalty before competitors enter the market.
Step 3: Recognize that despite these advantages, there are also disadvantages. One key disadvantage is the high initial costs involved in pioneering a new market, including research and development, marketing, and infrastructure setup.
Step 4: Consider the risk of market uncertainty faced by first-movers. Since the market is new, demand is uncertain, and consumer preferences may not be well understood, increasing the risk of failure or losses.
Step 5: Conclude that the disadvantage of being a first-mover is primarily the high initial costs and the risk associated with market uncertainty, which can outweigh the benefits if the market does not develop as expected.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian