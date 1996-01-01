Which economist was a key figure in the early free trade movement in Great Britain?
A
Alfred Marshall
B
Adam Smith
C
David Ricardo
D
John Maynard Keynes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key economists listed in the problem: Alfred Marshall, Adam Smith, David Ricardo, and John Maynard Keynes.
Recall the historical context of the early free trade movement in Great Britain, which focused on reducing tariffs and promoting international trade based on comparative advantage.
Understand that Adam Smith is known for his work on absolute advantage and the concept of the 'invisible hand,' but the early free trade movement is more closely associated with the theory of comparative advantage.
Recognize that David Ricardo developed the theory of comparative advantage, which provided a strong economic argument for free trade policies.
Conclude that David Ricardo was the key figure in the early free trade movement in Great Britain, as his work laid the foundation for advocating free trade.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian