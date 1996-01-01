Which of the following statements about multinational corporations (MNCs) is true?
A
MNCs are typically owned and controlled exclusively by the government.
B
MNCs operate in more than one country and often have subsidiaries or branches abroad.
C
MNCs are restricted to conducting business only within their home country.
D
MNCs cannot influence global trade or investment flows.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a multinational corporation (MNC). An MNC is a company that operates in multiple countries, often through subsidiaries or branches abroad.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'MNCs are typically owned and controlled exclusively by the government.' Consider that most MNCs are privately owned or publicly traded companies, not government-owned.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'MNCs operate in more than one country and often have subsidiaries or branches abroad.' This aligns with the definition of MNCs and is generally true.
Step 4: Review the third statement: 'MNCs are restricted to conducting business only within their home country.' This contradicts the core characteristic of MNCs, which is international operation.
Step 5: Consider the fourth statement: 'MNCs cannot influence global trade or investment flows.' Given their size and international presence, MNCs often have significant influence on global trade and investment.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian