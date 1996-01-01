If the income elasticity coefficient is positive, then the good is a(n) ____ good.
A
inferior
B
Giffen
C
complementary
D
normal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of income elasticity of demand, which measures how the quantity demanded of a good responds to a change in consumer income. It is calculated as $\text{Income Elasticity} = \frac{\% \text{ change in quantity demanded}}{\% \text{ change in income}}$.
Recall that if the income elasticity coefficient is positive, it means that as income increases, the quantity demanded for the good also increases.
Recognize that goods with a positive income elasticity are classified as 'normal goods' because demand rises with income.
Contrast this with inferior goods, which have a negative income elasticity (demand decreases as income rises), and Giffen goods, which are a special type of inferior good with upward-sloping demand curves due to strong income effects.
Note that complementary goods relate to cross-price elasticity, not income elasticity, so they are not classified based on income elasticity coefficients.
Watch next
Master Income Elasticity of Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian