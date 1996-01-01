Which of the following best describes the concept of income elasticity of demand in relation to the difference in weekly earnings between a college graduate and someone with some college education?
A
It shows the change in supply of labor as more individuals attain a college degree.
B
It measures how the quantity demanded of a good changes as the income of college graduates increases compared to those with some college.
C
It calculates the absolute difference in weekly earnings between college graduates and those with some college.
D
It determines the price elasticity of demand for higher education based on weekly earnings.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of income elasticity of demand. It measures the responsiveness of the quantity demanded of a good or service to a change in consumer income, holding other factors constant.
Step 2: Recognize that income elasticity of demand is calculated as the percentage change in quantity demanded divided by the percentage change in income, expressed as: $\text{Income Elasticity of Demand} = \frac{\% \text{ change in quantity demanded}}{\% \text{ change in income}}$.
Step 3: Apply this concept to the context of weekly earnings differences between college graduates and those with some college education. The focus is on how the demand for a good or service changes as the income of these groups changes.
Step 4: Differentiate income elasticity of demand from other concepts such as supply changes, absolute income differences, or price elasticity of demand, which relate to different economic relationships.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct interpretation involves measuring how the quantity demanded of a good changes as the income of college graduates increases relative to those with some college education, rather than measuring supply changes or absolute income differences.
Watch next
Master Income Elasticity of Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian