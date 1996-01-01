Which of the following statements is NOT true about the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
A
The DJIA is composed of 30 large publicly traded companies.
B
The DJIA includes companies from various sectors except for transportation and utilities.
C
The DJIA is a price-weighted stock market index.
D
The DJIA is calculated using the market capitalization of its component companies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) represents. It is a stock market index that tracks 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States.
Step 2: Recognize that the DJIA includes companies from various sectors, including transportation and utilities, so any statement excluding these sectors is likely incorrect.
Step 3: Know the method of calculation for the DJIA. It is a price-weighted index, meaning that companies with higher stock prices have more influence on the index's movement, rather than being weighted by market capitalization.
Step 4: Compare the given statements to these facts. The statement claiming the DJIA is calculated using market capitalization is incorrect because the DJIA uses price weighting, not market cap weighting.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'The DJIA is calculated using the market capitalization of its component companies' is NOT true about the DJIA.
