Which of the following is not primarily a consumer service?
A
Hairdressing
B
Personal banking
C
Legal advice for businesses
D
Restaurant dining
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of consumer services. Consumer services are services provided directly to individuals for their personal use or consumption, such as hairdressing, personal banking, and restaurant dining.
Step 2: Identify the nature of each option. Hairdressing, personal banking, and restaurant dining are all services aimed at individual consumers for personal needs or enjoyment.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'Legal advice for businesses.' This service is targeted at businesses rather than individual consumers, making it a business service rather than a consumer service.
Step 4: Conclude that 'Legal advice for businesses' is not primarily a consumer service because it serves business clients, not individual consumers.
Step 5: Summarize that the correct answer is the service that does not fit the consumer service category, which is 'Legal advice for businesses.'
