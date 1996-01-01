Why is it important for firms to control the supply chain in the context of microeconomics?
A
To guarantee government subsidies
B
To eliminate the need for marketing
C
To avoid paying taxes on profits
D
To reduce production costs and increase efficiency
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of supply chain control: In microeconomics, controlling the supply chain means managing the entire process of production and distribution, from raw materials to the final product reaching consumers.
Recognize the impact on production costs: When firms control their supply chain, they can reduce inefficiencies, negotiate better prices for inputs, and streamline operations, which leads to lower production costs.
Consider the role of efficiency: Efficient supply chain management helps firms minimize delays, reduce waste, and optimize resource allocation, which increases overall productivity and competitiveness.
Evaluate why other options are less relevant: Government subsidies, marketing needs, and tax obligations are influenced by other factors and are not directly controlled by supply chain management.
Conclude that controlling the supply chain is important primarily because it helps firms reduce production costs and increase efficiency, which are key microeconomic goals for maximizing profit and market success.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian