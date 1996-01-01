Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of a traditional economy?
A
Economic decisions are based on customs and traditions.
B
Barter is commonly used instead of money.
C
Prices are determined primarily by supply and demand in competitive markets.
D
Production methods are often passed down through generations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a traditional economy is. A traditional economy is one where economic decisions are guided by customs, traditions, and cultural beliefs rather than market forces or government directives.
Step 2: Identify the typical characteristics of a traditional economy. These usually include reliance on barter instead of money, production methods passed down through generations, and economic decisions based on customs and traditions.
Step 3: Recognize that in a traditional economy, prices are generally not determined by supply and demand in competitive markets. Instead, prices and production are influenced by established customs and social norms.
Step 4: Compare each statement to these characteristics. The statement 'Prices are determined primarily by supply and demand in competitive markets' does not align with the nature of a traditional economy.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement about prices being determined by supply and demand is NOT a characteristic of a traditional economy, making it the correct answer to the question.
