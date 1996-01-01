Which of the following types of change is most directly based upon consumer behavior in the context of consumer surplus and willingness to pay?
A
A change in the quantity demanded due to a shift in consumer preferences
B
A change in producer surplus caused by a decrease in production costs
C
A change in market equilibrium price due to government-imposed price floors
D
A change in supply resulting from technological innovation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concepts: Consumer surplus is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay. Willingness to pay reflects consumer preferences and how much value they place on a good.
Identify which types of changes directly relate to consumer behavior. Changes in quantity demanded due to shifts in consumer preferences directly reflect changes in willingness to pay and consumer surplus.
Analyze the other options: Changes in producer surplus, market equilibrium price due to price floors, and supply changes from technology primarily relate to producers or external interventions, not directly to consumer preferences.
Conclude that the change most directly based on consumer behavior, consumer surplus, and willingness to pay is the change in quantity demanded caused by a shift in consumer preferences.
Summarize that consumer behavior affects demand curves, shifting them and altering consumer surplus, while the other options affect supply or market conditions indirectly.
