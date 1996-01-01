To discourage dealers from selling cars below the manufacturer's suggested retail price.
B
To increase the market price of cars and reduce competition among dealers.
C
To encourage dealers to sell more cars by reducing the effective price, thereby increasing consumer surplus and matching consumers' willingness to pay.
D
To decrease consumer surplus by making cars less affordable to buyers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of dealer incentives: These are discounts or financial benefits offered by manufacturers to dealers, aimed at influencing dealer behavior.
Recognize the goal of dealer incentives: They are designed to encourage dealers to sell more cars by effectively lowering the price dealers pay, which can be passed on to consumers.
Analyze the impact on consumer surplus: By reducing the effective price, dealer incentives increase consumer surplus because consumers can purchase cars at prices closer to or below their willingness to pay.
Consider market competition: Dealer incentives help dealers compete more effectively by allowing them to offer better deals without reducing the manufacturer's suggested retail price directly.
Conclude why manufacturers use incentives: They aim to boost sales volume and better match supply with consumer demand, rather than to discourage price competition or increase prices.
