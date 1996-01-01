Which of the following is an example of a cost-oriented price setting approach?
A
Setting prices based on the highest price consumers are willing to pay
B
Setting prices by adding a fixed percentage markup to the average cost of production
C
Setting prices to match those of competitors in the market
D
Setting prices according to government-imposed price ceilings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a cost-oriented price setting approach focuses on determining prices primarily based on the costs incurred in production rather than consumer demand or competitor prices.
Identify that the key characteristic of cost-oriented pricing is using the cost of production as the base and then adding a markup to ensure profitability.
Recognize that 'Setting prices by adding a fixed percentage markup to the average cost of production' fits this description because it starts with the cost and adds a predetermined profit margin.
Contrast this with other options: pricing based on the highest price consumers are willing to pay is demand-oriented; matching competitors' prices is competition-oriented; and government-imposed price ceilings are regulatory constraints, not cost-based methods.
Conclude that the correct example of a cost-oriented price setting approach is the one involving adding a fixed percentage markup to the average cost of production.
