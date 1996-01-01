Which of the following would likely cause the greatest deadweight loss in a competitive market?
A
A price ceiling set far below the equilibrium price
B
A price floor set slightly above the equilibrium price
C
A price ceiling set at the equilibrium price
D
No government intervention in the market
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of deadweight loss (DWL). Deadweight loss occurs when market interventions prevent the market from reaching equilibrium, causing a loss of total surplus (consumer plus producer surplus). It represents inefficiency in the market.
Step 2: Recall that a price ceiling is a legal maximum price, and a price floor is a legal minimum price. Both can cause deadweight loss if they prevent the market price from reaching equilibrium.
Step 3: Analyze the effect of a price ceiling set far below the equilibrium price. This creates a significant shortage because the quantity demanded exceeds the quantity supplied at that low price, leading to a large deadweight loss.
Step 4: Compare this to a price floor set slightly above equilibrium. This causes a surplus, but since it is only slightly above equilibrium, the deadweight loss is smaller than a price ceiling set far below equilibrium.
Step 5: Recognize that a price ceiling set exactly at equilibrium or no government intervention causes no deadweight loss because the market clears efficiently at equilibrium price and quantity.
