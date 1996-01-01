The buying and selling of various goods and services is called ____________.
A
allocation
B
production
C
consumption
D
exchange
1
Understand the key terms related to economic activities: 'allocation' refers to how resources are distributed, 'production' is the creation of goods and services, and 'consumption' is the use of goods and services.
Recognize that the process involving the buying and selling of goods and services is a distinct activity from allocation, production, or consumption.
Recall that the term for the buying and selling process in economics is 'exchange', which involves trading goods or services between parties.
Confirm that 'exchange' best fits the description of the buying and selling of various goods and services.
Therefore, the correct term to fill in the blank is 'exchange'.
