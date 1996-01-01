What you choose to consume has a(n) impact on the economies of other countries.
A
save; effect
B
produce; decrease
C
ignore; benefit
D
consume; impact
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. 'Consume' refers to the act of using goods and services, while 'impact' means having an effect or influence on something else.
Step 2: Recognize that consumption decisions in one country can affect other countries' economies through trade, resource use, and market demand.
Step 3: Analyze the options given: 'save; effect', 'produce; decrease', 'ignore; benefit', and 'consume; impact'. Consider which pair correctly describes the relationship between individual choices and international economic consequences.
Step 4: Note that 'consume' directly relates to the choice of what to use or buy, and 'impact' correctly captures the influence this choice has on other countries' economies.
Step 5: Conclude that the phrase 'What you choose to consume has a(n) impact on the economies of other countries' accurately reflects the economic interdependence caused by consumption decisions.
