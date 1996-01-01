Which of the following is NOT a result of specialization?
A
Greater interdependence among producers
B
Elimination of the need for trade
C
Reduction in opportunity cost
D
Increased efficiency in production
Step 1: Understand the concept of specialization in microeconomics. Specialization occurs when individuals, firms, or countries focus on producing a limited range of goods or services to increase efficiency and output.
Step 2: Recognize that specialization typically leads to greater interdependence among producers because each producer relies on others to supply goods or services they do not produce themselves.
Step 3: Note that specialization usually results in increased efficiency in production since focusing on a narrower set of tasks allows producers to become more skilled and reduce wasted resources.
Step 4: Understand that specialization can reduce opportunity cost because producers allocate resources to activities where they have a comparative advantage, minimizing what they give up to produce a good or service.
Step 5: Identify that specialization does NOT eliminate the need for trade; rather, it often increases the need for trade because producers depend on others to obtain goods and services they do not produce themselves.
