Which of the following statements best represents a positive analysis of the significance of the Great Railroad Strike of 1877?
A
Government intervention in the strike was unfair to the workers.
B
The strike led to widespread violence and disruption of rail services across several states.
C
The strike was justified because workers deserved better wages and working conditions.
D
The strike marked a turning point in American labor history, showing the moral necessity of unionization.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between positive and normative analysis in economics. Positive analysis deals with objective, fact-based statements that can be tested or verified, while normative analysis involves subjective opinions or value judgments about what ought to be.
Step 2: Review each statement and classify it as either positive or normative. For example, statements that express fairness, justification, or moral necessity are normative because they involve value judgments.
Step 3: Identify the statement that describes an observable event or outcome without expressing an opinion. This is the hallmark of positive analysis.
Step 4: Recognize that the statement 'The strike led to widespread violence and disruption of rail services across several states' is a factual description of what happened during the Great Railroad Strike of 1877, making it a positive analysis.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct positive analysis is the statement describing the strike's consequences in terms of violence and disruption, as it is objective and verifiable.
Watch next
Master Positive Statements vs. Normative Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian