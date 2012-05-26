In the context of consumer surplus and willingness to pay, the amount of revenue produced per unit of output sold is known as:
A
Consumer surplus
B
Average revenue
C
Marginal cost
D
Total revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: 'Consumer surplus' refers to the difference between what consumers are willing to pay and what they actually pay; 'Marginal cost' is the cost of producing one additional unit; 'Total revenue' is the total income from sales; and 'Average revenue' is the revenue earned per unit sold.
Recall that 'Average revenue' is calculated by dividing total revenue by the quantity of output sold, which gives the revenue per unit.
Express the formula for average revenue as: $\text{Average Revenue} = \frac{\text{Total Revenue}}{\text{Quantity Sold}}$.
Recognize that in most market structures, average revenue equals the price per unit, which is the amount of revenue produced per unit of output sold.
Conclude that the term describing the amount of revenue produced per unit of output sold is 'Average revenue'.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian