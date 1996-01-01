Which concept in microeconomics measures the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay?
A
Producer surplus
B
Consumer surplus
C
Price elasticity of demand
D
Marginal cost
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key terms in the question: the concept measures the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay and what they actually pay.
Recall that 'Producer surplus' refers to the difference between the price producers receive and the minimum price they are willing to accept, so it relates to producers, not consumers.
Understand that 'Price elasticity of demand' measures how quantity demanded responds to price changes, not the difference in willingness to pay and actual payment.
Recognize that 'Marginal cost' is the additional cost of producing one more unit, which is a supply-side concept, not related to consumer payment differences.
Conclude that 'Consumer surplus' is the microeconomic concept that captures the difference between the maximum price a consumer is willing to pay and the actual price they pay, representing the net benefit to consumers.
