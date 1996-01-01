Which of the following best explains how a mixed economy addresses problems that arise from capitalism?
A
By allowing only free market forces to determine the allocation of resources without any government involvement.
B
By combining government intervention with market forces to correct market failures and promote social welfare.
C
By eliminating private ownership and placing all resources under government control.
D
By restricting consumer choice to ensure equal distribution of goods and services.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a mixed economy. A mixed economy combines elements of both capitalism (free markets) and government intervention to manage economic activities.
Step 2: Identify the problems that can arise in a purely capitalist system, such as market failures, externalities, and unequal distribution of wealth.
Step 3: Recognize that a mixed economy addresses these problems by allowing market forces to operate while also enabling government intervention to correct market failures and promote social welfare.
Step 4: Compare the options given: the correct explanation involves a combination of market forces and government intervention, rather than relying solely on free markets or complete government control.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that a mixed economy uses both government intervention and market forces to allocate resources efficiently and fairly.
