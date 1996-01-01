In the context of the development of economics as a discipline, what were the primary concerns and aims of France and Britain during the early stages of economic thought?
A
France and Britain both aimed to eliminate all forms of government intervention in the economy.
B
France focused on agricultural productivity and the role of land, while Britain emphasized industrial growth and free markets.
C
Both France and Britain aimed to maximize colonial expansion and ignored domestic economic policies.
D
France prioritized mercantilism, while Britain sought to restrict international trade.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of early economic thought in France and Britain, focusing on the main economic activities and concerns in each country during that period.
Step 2: Identify France's primary concern, which was centered around agricultural productivity and the importance of land as a source of wealth, reflecting the influence of the Physiocrats who emphasized natural order and agriculture.
Step 3: Recognize Britain's focus on industrial growth and the development of free markets, highlighting the early stages of the Industrial Revolution and the move towards less government intervention in trade and industry.
Step 4: Compare the two approaches by noting that France emphasized the role of agriculture and land, while Britain emphasized industrialization and market freedom, rather than both aiming to eliminate government intervention or focusing solely on colonial expansion.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary concerns and aims differed: France concentrated on agricultural productivity and land, whereas Britain emphasized industrial growth and free markets, which shaped the development of economic thought in each country.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian