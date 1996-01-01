A country that has multinational corporations is most likely to be:
A
an economy that relies solely on domestic production
B
a closed economy with limited foreign investment
C
an open economy engaged in international trade
D
a subsistence economy with minimal market activity
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. A 'multinational corporation' is a company that operates in multiple countries, involving cross-border investment and trade.
Step 2: Define the types of economies mentioned: a 'closed economy' does not engage in international trade or investment; a 'subsistence economy' relies mostly on self-sufficient production with minimal market activity; an 'open economy' participates actively in international trade and investment.
Step 3: Analyze the presence of multinational corporations. Since these corporations operate across countries, their existence implies that the economy is open to foreign investment and international trade.
Step 4: Compare the options given with the characteristics of an economy hosting multinational corporations. The economy cannot be closed or subsistence because those limit or exclude international economic activity.
Step 5: Conclude that the economy is best described as an open economy engaged in international trade, as this aligns with the presence and operation of multinational corporations.
