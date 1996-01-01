Which of the following statements is true regarding in-state and out-of-state college tuition in the United States?
A
In-state college tuition is almost always cheaper than out-of-state college tuition.
B
There is no difference in tuition costs between in-state and out-of-state students.
C
In-state and out-of-state college tuition are typically the same price.
D
Out-of-state college tuition is usually less expensive than in-state tuition.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of in-state and out-of-state tuition: In-state tuition is the fee charged to students who reside within the state where the public college or university is located, while out-of-state tuition is charged to students who come from other states.
Recognize the reason for the difference: Public colleges receive funding from state taxes, so residents of that state benefit from subsidized tuition rates, making in-state tuition lower.
Compare typical tuition costs: Since out-of-state students do not contribute to the state taxes funding the institution, they are charged higher tuition to cover the full cost of education.
Evaluate the given statements based on this understanding: The statement that in-state tuition is almost always cheaper than out-of-state tuition aligns with the funding and pricing structure of public colleges.
Conclude that the correct statement is that in-state college tuition is almost always cheaper than out-of-state college tuition, while the other options contradict the typical pricing model.
