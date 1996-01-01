Which of the following is a likely outcome of a competitive rivalry based entirely on price cutting in a competitive market?
A
Firms will be able to sustain long-term economic profits.
B
Product differentiation will become the primary basis of competition.
C
Firms may experience lower profit margins as prices approach marginal cost.
D
Barriers to entry will increase significantly.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of a competitive market where firms are price takers and cannot influence the market price individually.
Step 2: Recognize that in such markets, price competition tends to drive prices down toward the marginal cost of production.
Step 3: Recall that when prices approach marginal cost, firms earn zero economic profit in the long run because any price below marginal cost would lead to losses.
Step 4: Analyze the impact of continuous price cutting, which reduces profit margins and makes it difficult for firms to sustain long-term economic profits.
Step 5: Conclude that the likely outcome of price-based competition in a competitive market is lower profit margins as prices approach marginal cost, rather than increased barriers to entry or product differentiation.
