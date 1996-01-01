Which of the following is most likely to occur in an economy if banking did not exist?
A
International trade would flourish due to the absence of financial institutions.
B
Prices would remain stable because there would be no financial intermediaries.
C
Government spending would automatically increase to compensate for the lack of banks.
D
Individuals would have limited ability to save and borrow money, reducing investment and economic growth.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of banks in an economy: Banks act as financial intermediaries that facilitate saving and borrowing by channeling funds from savers to borrowers.
Analyze the impact of the absence of banks on saving and borrowing: Without banks, individuals would find it difficult to safely save money or obtain loans, which are essential for funding investments.
Consider how limited saving and borrowing affect investment: Reduced access to funds means fewer investments in businesses, infrastructure, and innovation, which are key drivers of economic growth.
Evaluate the consequences for economic growth: With less investment, the economy's capacity to expand and improve productivity diminishes, leading to slower or stagnant growth.
Review the incorrect options: International trade is not directly dependent on banks; prices are influenced by many factors beyond financial intermediaries; government spending is a policy decision and does not automatically increase due to the absence of banks.
