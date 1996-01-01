Cheap oil and natural gas are most likely to lead to which type of society?
A
A society with increased industrialization and higher energy consumption
B
A society that relies primarily on renewable energy sources
C
A society with reduced economic growth and lower energy usage
D
A society with limited transportation and technological development
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between energy prices and economic activity: Lower prices for oil and natural gas reduce production costs for industries and transportation, making energy more affordable.
Recognize that cheap fossil fuels typically encourage increased energy consumption because businesses and consumers can use more energy at a lower cost.
Consider how lower energy costs can stimulate industrialization, as industries expand production due to reduced operational expenses.
Analyze the impact on society: increased industrialization and energy consumption often lead to economic growth and technological development.
Conclude that cheap oil and natural gas are most likely to lead to a society characterized by increased industrialization and higher energy consumption, rather than one focused primarily on renewables or reduced growth.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian