In the context of inflation, what action are marketers most likely to take?
A
Decrease the supply of money in the economy
B
Increase the prices of goods and services
C
Reduce the quality of products to maintain current prices
D
Lower the wages of workers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of inflation, which is the general increase in prices of goods and services over time, leading to a decrease in the purchasing power of money.
Step 2: Recognize that marketers respond to inflation by adjusting their pricing strategies to maintain profitability as their costs increase.
Step 3: Analyze the options given: decreasing the money supply is a monetary policy action, not typically controlled by marketers; lowering wages is usually decided by employers or labor market conditions; reducing product quality is a possible but less common strategy as it can harm brand reputation.
Step 4: Identify that the most direct and common marketer response to inflation is to increase the prices of goods and services to cover higher costs and maintain profit margins.
Step 5: Conclude that increasing prices aligns with the economic behavior of firms during inflationary periods, making it the most likely action marketers will take.
