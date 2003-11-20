Which group makes up the overwhelming majority of U.S. exporters?
A
Government agencies
B
Large multinational corporations
C
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
D
Non-profit organizations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It asks which group constitutes the majority of U.S. exporters, focusing on the composition of exporters rather than their export volume or revenue.
Recall the typical classification of exporters: Government agencies, large multinational corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and non-profit organizations.
Consider the role of SMEs in the U.S. economy: SMEs are known to be numerous and collectively contribute significantly to exports, even if individually their export volumes are smaller than large corporations.
Recognize that while large multinational corporations may dominate in export value, the majority in terms of number of exporting firms are SMEs.
Conclude that the group making up the overwhelming majority of U.S. exporters by number is small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
