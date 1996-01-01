Which of the following statements would most likely be made by a supporter of globalization?
A
Globalization causes countries to become more isolated from one another.
B
Globalization increases economic growth and provides consumers with more choices.
C
Globalization leads to higher unemployment and reduces cultural diversity.
D
Globalization restricts the flow of goods, services, and information across borders.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of globalization in microeconomics. Globalization refers to the increasing integration and interdependence of national economies through the flow of goods, services, capital, and information across borders.
Step 2: Identify the typical arguments made by supporters of globalization. Supporters often emphasize benefits such as increased economic growth, access to a wider variety of goods and services, and improved consumer choice due to expanded markets.
Step 3: Analyze each statement in the problem to see if it aligns with the positive effects of globalization. For example, statements about isolation, restriction of flows, or negative cultural impacts usually contradict the supporters' views.
Step 4: Recognize that supporters would likely reject statements claiming globalization causes isolation, restricts trade, or reduces cultural diversity, as these are generally seen as negative consequences.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Globalization increases economic growth and provides consumers with more choices' best reflects the typical positive perspective of globalization supporters.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian