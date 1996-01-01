Which of the following would NOT generally be a motive for a firm to hold inventories?
A
To take advantage of bulk purchasing discounts
B
To increase consumer surplus by offering lower prices
C
To meet unexpected increases in demand
D
To avoid production stoppages due to supply delays
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of inventory holding motives. Firms hold inventories for various reasons such as smoothing production, meeting unexpected demand, and taking advantage of cost savings.
Step 2: Identify common motives for holding inventories: (a) to take advantage of bulk purchasing discounts, which reduces per-unit cost; (b) to meet unexpected increases in demand, ensuring product availability; (c) to avoid production stoppages due to supply delays, maintaining continuous operations.
Step 3: Recognize that increasing consumer surplus by offering lower prices is generally not a direct motive for holding inventories. Consumer surplus relates to the benefit consumers receive from paying less than their maximum willingness to pay, which is influenced by pricing strategies rather than inventory levels.
Step 4: Compare each option against typical inventory motives. The first, third, and fourth options align with standard reasons firms hold inventories, while the second option does not directly relate to inventory management.
Step 5: Conclude that the motive 'To increase consumer surplus by offering lower prices' is not generally a reason for firms to hold inventories, as inventory decisions focus on operational efficiency and cost management rather than directly increasing consumer surplus.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian