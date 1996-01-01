Which of the following best explains consumer surplus in relation to a buyer's willingness to pay?
A
Consumer surplus is the total amount paid by all buyers in a market.
B
Consumer surplus is the difference between what a buyer is willing to pay and what the buyer actually pays.
C
Consumer surplus is the difference between the market price and the seller's cost of production.
D
Consumer surplus is the sum of producer surplus and total revenue.
Step 1: Understand the concept of willingness to pay, which is the maximum amount a buyer is ready to pay for a good or service.
Step 2: Recognize that consumer surplus measures the benefit a buyer receives when they pay less than their willingness to pay.
Step 3: Define consumer surplus mathematically as the difference between the buyer's willingness to pay and the actual price paid: $\text{Consumer Surplus} = \text{Willingness to Pay} - \text{Price Paid}$.
Step 4: Note that consumer surplus is not the total amount paid by buyers, nor is it related to the seller's cost or producer surplus directly.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation of consumer surplus is that it represents the extra value or benefit to buyers because they pay less than what they were willing to pay.
