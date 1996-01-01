The minimum that a firm has to do to engage in international business is to:
A
Establish a physical subsidiary in a foreign country
B
Acquire a foreign competitor
C
Export or import goods or services across national borders
D
Form a joint venture with a foreign company
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is about the minimum requirement for a firm to engage in international business, which means the least complex or least resource-intensive activity that qualifies as international business.
Review each option and identify whether it involves cross-border economic activity, which is the core of international business.
Recognize that establishing a physical subsidiary, acquiring a foreign competitor, and forming a joint venture all require significant investment and commitment beyond the minimum level.
Recall that exporting or importing goods or services across national borders is the simplest form of international business because it involves cross-border trade without the need for physical presence or ownership in the foreign country.
Conclude that the minimum a firm must do to engage in international business is to export or import goods or services across national borders.
Watch next
Master Autarky with a bite sized video explanation from Brian