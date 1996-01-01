Which of the following is an advantage of using an export strategy to build a business in international markets?
A
It requires establishing manufacturing facilities in each target country.
B
It guarantees complete control over foreign distribution channels.
C
It allows firms to enter foreign markets with lower initial investment costs.
D
It eliminates all risks associated with currency fluctuations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an export strategy. An export strategy involves selling domestically produced goods to foreign markets without establishing physical operations like manufacturing plants abroad.
Step 2: Identify the typical characteristics of export strategies, such as lower initial investment costs because firms do not need to build facilities or infrastructure in the target country.
Step 3: Compare export strategies with other international market entry methods, like foreign direct investment, which require higher capital and operational commitments.
Step 4: Recognize that export strategies do not guarantee complete control over foreign distribution channels, as firms often rely on intermediaries or partners in the target market.
Step 5: Note that export strategies do not eliminate risks such as currency fluctuations; these financial risks still exist and must be managed separately.
Watch next
Master Autarky with a bite sized video explanation from Brian