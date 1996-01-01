Which of the following characteristics would be most crucial in land that is to be used for farming?
A
Proximity to urban centers
B
High elevation
C
Presence of mineral deposits
D
Fertile soil
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of land as a factor of production in microeconomics, which includes its natural characteristics that affect its productivity.
Identify the key characteristics that influence the suitability of land for farming, such as soil fertility, climate, water availability, and topography.
Analyze each given option in terms of its impact on agricultural productivity: proximity to urban centers affects market access but not the land's productive capacity; high elevation may affect climate but is not directly related to soil quality; presence of mineral deposits is more relevant for mining than farming.
Recognize that fertile soil directly affects the land's ability to support crop growth, making it the most crucial characteristic for farming purposes.
Conclude that among the options, fertile soil is the essential characteristic because it determines the land's productivity and suitability for agriculture.
